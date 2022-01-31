A Danish study found men who vaped had lower sperm counts, while an earlier University College London study found chemicals in vape flavors could also negatively impact the health of sperm.

Kevin McEleny, a University of Newcastle male fertility specialist who helped to develop the BFS campaign, said: ‘We know e-cigarette flavourings can be toxic to sperm. There are real concerns about these devices’ effect on male fertility because they do not go through the same kinds of rigorous checks as drugs do. I certainly tell men going through IVF that they should not be vaping if possible, although cigarette smoking is likely to be worse.’

Dr Raj Mathur, of the British Fertility Society, said: ‘Although we do not yet have large-scale data on its effects on human fertility, it makes sense to avoid vaping from that point of view.’

The devices have previously been linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, lung disorders and erectile dysfunction.