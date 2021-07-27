Pulmonary function tests contribute helpful diagnostic information for evaluating patients with vaping-related lung injury.

“E-cigarette and vaping-associated lung injury (EVALI) is a diagnosis of exclusion, and the most important factor in determining if a patient may have EVALI, according to the CDC, is asking about recent vape or e-cigarette use,” Eleanor D. Muise, MD, pediatric pulmonology fellow in the division of pulmonary medicine at Boston Children’s Hospital, said during a presentation at the ATS International Conference.

“Pulmonary function testing is notably absent within the diagnostic criteria for EVALI. We report here the initial pulmonary function testing data for adolescent and young adult patients who presented with vaping history and respiratory symptoms.”