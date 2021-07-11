Juul paid $51,000 to buy an entire issue of the American Journal of Health Behavior and make it publicly available.

The AJHB’s May/June issue published 11 company-funded studies that promote the health benefits of Juul devices in helping smokers quit traditional tobacco products.

“Electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) represent a significant opportunity to realize tobacco harm reduction at the population level around the world,” the authors write in an introduction to the journal.

Juul is the most widely used ENDS system in the country, but its popularity is a major reason why it is under such close scrutiny. The brand became nearly a household name – and incredibly popular with teenagers – from its aggressive marketing of nicotine delivery systems with candy-like flavoring and a convenient pod format.