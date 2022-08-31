Since 2016, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has sought to crack down on fruity, sweet-flavored e-cigarettes that hook teenagers on nicotine.

But at least 20 brands continue to sell China-made disposable devices with kid-friendly flavors such as “peach blueberry candy” and “pineapple strawnana” at liquor stores, smoke shops and convenience stores in the United States, Reuters has found.

Flavored disposable vaping devices account for one-third of U.S. e-cigarette sales, up from less than 2% three years ago, according to a Reuters review of retail sales data. Their surge raises questions about the public health agency’s failure to rein in the booming flavored e-cigarette market and its ability to enforce its own rules, some critics say. Read more here.