Canada recently announced that it intends to ban flavored vaping products in an effort to deter teens from vaping.

According to the Canada Gazette, a weekly publication that outlines pending government regulatory orders, the Liberal government said it would restrict e-cigarette flavors to tobacco, mint and menthol. Fruit flavors, like cherry, melon and mango, would be prohibited.

Restricting fruit-based flavors and the use of sweeteners as an ingredient are expected to make e-cigarettes less appealing to younger people, the government said. Canadian data, as presented in the Gazette, indicated vaping rates among youth remain high.

Further, over 60% of youth aged 15 years to 19 years used fruit-flavored e-cigarettes, versus 40% for those 20 and older who vape.