Moderna announced recently that the company expects to have about 20 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine produced by the end of the year.

The Massachusetts-based drug developer will be prepared to distribute the vaccine, dubbed mRNA-1273, around the country if its late-stage clinical study proves that it works and the feds approve it, according to company officials.

“From a distribution standpoint, we’re ready,” Dr. Tal Zaks, Moderna’s chief medical officer, told investors on a Thursday conference call. “We expect mRNA-1273 to be distributed within existing infrastructure. There’s nothing new required that hasn’t already been used for years with many other vaccines.”