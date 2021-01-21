Among a slate of executive orders on the first day of his administration, President Joe Biden signed an executive order for the United States to rejoin the World Health Organization (WHO).

The United States suspended WHO funding in April 2020 after President Donald Trump expressed concerns over WHO’s ineffectiveness in the early days of the coronavirus outbreak and questioned funding and China’s influence within the organization. The US then began the formal process of withdrawing from the WHO in July.

Biden’s executive action halted that process and, according to Axios, Dr. Anthony Fauci will be the US delegate for a WHO meeting this week.

Read more at www.axios.com