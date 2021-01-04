Roughly 20% more doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine will be produced in 2021, according to new production forecasts issued by the company. The new minimum number of doses to be produced will be 600 million, up from the previous minimum projection of 500 million doses. The company says it’s aiming to produce up to 1 billion doses, however.

The US is on track to secure 100 million shots of Moderna’s vaccine by the end of March and additional 100 million by June, the Massachusetts-based company said in a statement.



The federal government has agreed to buy 200 million doses of Moderna’s vaccine with the option to secure an additional 300 million, the company said.

