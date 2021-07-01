The US FDA has approved Pfizer’s Prevnar 20 Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for the prevention of invasive disease and pneumonia caused by the 20 Streptococcus pneumoniae (pneumococcus) serotypes in the vaccine in adults ages 18 years and older, according to the company.

Prevnar 20 includes capsular polysaccharide conjugates for the 13 serotypes (1, 3, 4, 5, 6A, 6B, 7F, 9V, 14, 18C, 19A, 19F and 23F) already included in Prevnar 13 (Pneumococcal 13-valent Conjugate Vaccine [Diphtheria CRM 197 Protein]). The vaccine also contains capsular polysaccharide conjugates for seven additional serotypes (8, 10A, 11A, 12F, 15B, 22F and 33F) that cause invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD),8,9,10,11,12 and have been associated with high case-fatality rates,13,14,15,16 antibiotic resistance,4,17,18 and/or meningitis.19,20

“Today’s approval of Prevnar 20 marks a significant step forward in our ongoing fight to help address the burden of pneumococcal disease, including pneumonia in adults, and broadens global protection against more disease-causing serotypes than any other pneumococcal conjugate vaccines,” said Kathrin U. Jansen, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Head of Vaccine Research & Development, Pfizer. “With a single injection, PREVNAR 20 provides adults with strong and meaningful protection against serotypes responsible for the majority of circulating pneumococcal disease around the world.”

In the United States, more than half of all cases of invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD) – which include bacteremia and meningitis – in adults ages 65 or older are due to the 20 serotypes in PREVNAR 20.21 In the United States, these 20 serotypes are estimated to cause up to 250,000 cases of IPD (including bacteremia and meningitis) and community-acquired pneumonia and more than 10,000 deaths in adults ages 18 or older.22 Overall, the seven additional serotypes in PREVNAR 20 account for approximately 40 percent of all pneumococcal disease cases and deaths in the U.S.23

“Adult vaccinations play a pivotal role in helping protect our health and wellness, especially as we age and our immune systems begin to naturally weaken,” said Jane Barratt, Ph.D., Secretary General, International Federation on Ageing (IFA). “We are delighted with today’s approval as it addresses a critical need to continually expand coverage to meet the changing burden of disease. We encourage all adults to speak with their healthcare professionals about vaccinations.”

The FDA’s decision is based on evidence from Pfizer’s clinical program in adults, including Phase 1 and 2 trials, and three Phase 3 trials (NCT03760146, NCT03828617, and NCT03835975) describing the safety and evaluating the immunogenicity of the vaccine. More than 6,000 adult subjects 18 years and older participated in the three Phase 3 trials, including adults 65 years of age and older, vaccine-naïve adults, and adults with prior pneumococcal vaccination.23,24

Following today’s FDA approval, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is expected to meet in October to discuss and update recommendations on the safe and appropriate use of pneumococcal vaccines in adults.

