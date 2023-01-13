The US FDA has approved the third Generation Genosyl Delivery System, a tankless inhaled nitric oxide (iNO) therapy device, according to manufacturer Vero Biotech Inc.

The Third Generation Genosyl Delivery System is equipped with new features that are expected to deliver three key benefits for patients, clinicians and providers, the company says, including:

Faster dosing, enabled by an adaptive sensor and automated cassette activation that accelerate time to achieve the desired dose.

Simpler workflow, as clinicians can now work from one console. The new delivery system has a dual cassette bay within each console, and transitions cassettes automatically. Previously, with a single cassette, clinicians needed to transition to a second console.

Operational efficiency, facilitated by an improved user interface and smaller, lighter disposable cassettes that alleviate storage constraints within hospitals.

“The enhancements to the Genosyl Delivery System Console will help me to work more efficiently,” said Denise Lauderbaugh, MPH, BSRC, RRT-NPS and Clinical Practice Specialist, Rady Children’s Hospital, San Diego, CA. “It has two cassettes in one console, and they are even smaller than before; it automatically activates and transitions to the second cassette when the first one is depleted; and I no longer have to transition from a primary to a standby console. I can care for my patients through the operation of just one console,” she added.

“The continuous innovation of the Genosyl Delivery System represents our commitment to neonatal intensive care and the acute care hospital community in providing solutions to the challenges they face,” said Brent V. Furse, CEO and President, VERO Biotech. “We are grateful for the partnership and support we received with the launch of our innovative tankless Genosyl Delivery System and this collaboration that has and will allow VERO Biotech to continue to expand on its mission to save lives, alleviate suffering and improve the health economics of acute care.”

