Inovytec has been recognized by the 2021 Smart 50 Awards for the implementation of Sali, a clinically proven, smart critical aid system that enables bystanders to provide treatment to people experiencing a medical emergency.

Sali is equipped with tools for noninvasive airway management, automated oxygen therapy, vital monitoring, and defibrillation. Housed in a small case and placed in public areas around a city, Sali can be deployed by bystanders when someone experiences a cardiac or medical emergency. The patient on a headrest inside. A video screen inside guides the bystander through providing basic first aid and attaching the monitoring tools. Sali also automatically connects to an emergency dispatch center, enabling interactive instruction from a medical professional and real-time-transmission of vital signs for improved treatment and outcomes.

A study of the Sali’s implementation in Marburg, Germany found that the Sali reduced time to first medical treatment by six minutes and 12 seconds. This time is critical for improving patient outcomes and reducing neurological damage. Sali was also chosen to be part of a national project in Romania, led by the deputy Minister responsible for Emergency Healthcare and Services. Initial deployment is 240 devices in supermarkets and 140 in the municipal areas of Bucharest.

“The smart city revolution centers on utilizing new technology for the betterment of millions of people,” said Inovytec CEO Udi Kantor. “SALI helps cities create connected safe zones within which people are significantly more protected in emergency situations. It empowers community members to be responsible for one another and take action before the arrival of the emergency response team. We are honored to win this award and I’m proud of our team for helping to push patient safety forward.”

The Smart 50 Awards, in partnership with Smart Cities Connect, Smart Cities Connect Foundation and US Ignite, annually recognize the most innovative and influential global smart city projects.