The US FDA has issued clearance for several new software options for Getinge’s Servo-u and Servo-n ventilators, along with clearance for the company’s new Servo-u MR ventilator for the MRI room.

The new options and the Servo-u MR ventilator are expected to be available in the US in July 2021, according to the company.

“The COVID-19 pandemic and the heightened awareness of respiratory health has driven the need for personalized ventilation solutions for critically ill patients,” said Eric Honroth, president, Getinge North America. “Now more than ever, options for personalized lung protection and personalized weaning solutions are at the forefront of respiratory patient health. Getinge strives to support clinicians and patients by optimizing lung protection and delivering solutions for personalized ventilation.”

Servo Software Upgrades, Heliox

Software upgrades for the Servo-u and Servo-n ventilators add several new functionalities and options across all patient categories (adult, pediatric and neonatal). Specifically, Getinge’s portfolio now includes greater lung-protective tools, including Automatic Stepwise Recruitment maneuver (Auto SRM), a standardized and automated workflow that guides lung recruitment and helps clinicians identify a personalized PEEP that provides the lowest driving pressure, which is a variable strongly associated with patient survival in ARDS, according to the company.1 Stress index and Transpulmonary pressure monitoring, including key parameters for assessment of lung stress during controlled and spontaneous ventilation, complements the lung protective toolkit, which was designed to optimally divide the cognitive workload between the clinician and the ventilator.

Additionally, the clearance includes Heliox therapy. Heliox is a mixture of helium and oxygen that facilitates laminar flow and minimizes airway pressure due to its low density. This helps reduce the work of breathing (WoB) of patients suffering from obstructive lung diseases.

Servo-u MR

Getinge also received clearance to introduce the Servo-u MR to the US market, a complement to the Servo Family, expanding Getinge’s platform of ventilators into the MRI room. Designed to guide the ventilator into a safe position, the Servo-u MR includes a magnetic field indicator with visual and audible alerts and an auto-lock handle that locks all four wheels as soon as the clinician releases the ventilator.

“We are seeing a transformation in the way healthcare providers view respiratory health,” said Honroth. “With this clearance, we are excited to be part of driving this transformation, working hand in hand with experts and clinicians.”



1. Amato M, Meade M, Slutsky A, et al. Driving Pressure and Survival in the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome. N Engl J Med. 2015; 372:747–755.