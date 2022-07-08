Turn Medical has received a Breakthrough Technology Award and a group purchasing agreement with Premier Inc. As of July 1, 2022, the agreement allows Premier members to access special pricing and terms for the Pronova-O 2 Automated Prone Therapy System. The agreement runs through February 28, 2025.

The Pronova-O 2 Automated Prone Therapy System is a readily available solution to significant hospital issues such as pressure injuries, nurse burnout, staffing inadequacies, and limited automated options for safely positioning critically ill patients. The company noted that asking nurses and other bedside clinicians to manually move patients in and out of the prone position continues to put both nurses and patients at risk for injury. With more than one third of nurses currently leaving the bedside, the need has increased for solutions which reduce manual processes and create efficiencies in healthcare.

“We are thrilled to receive this award and honored that our product has been recognized as valuable and groundbreaking for the current marketplace,” said Tara Psencik, CEO of Turn Medical. “We have taken the time to listen to the voices of clinicians and supply chain partners around the country and are confident that we address many gaps in the critical care space with our innovative and automated technology.”

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,400 U.S. hospitals and 225,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.