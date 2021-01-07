According to Spectrum Solutions, the company’s saliva-based COVID-19 home test will be rolled out to the United Kingdom as part of the country’s efforts to test its entire population, weekly. Spectrum’s SDNA-1000 Saliva Collection Device is a partnership with Steribottle and was chosen for the UK’s extensive countrywide testing mandate that includes every UK citizen once a week, according to a Spectrum Solutions press release.

The Spectrum Solutions SDNA-1000 Saliva Collection Device was the first saliva-based solution to receive the US FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for COVID-19 testing. According to Spectrum Solutions, it supplants the need for the painful nasal swab process with a more accurate and pain-free saliva collection process.



The test was engineered to eliminate user collection errors and provides a path for at-home sample self-collection that mitigates downstream exposure risks by delivering in-device viral inactivation, Spectrum says. “Offering the safest and most robust biomaterial for detecting COVID-19, the Spectrum SDNA saliva collection system provides over 10 days of post-collection stability with no degradation in sample efficacy,” according to the company.

“Even with new vaccines, it is more important than ever before to increase the rate of testing,” said Stephen Fanning, President and CEO of Spectrum Solutions. “Many countries are experiencing skyrocketing rates of infection. It is vital to global health and safety for individuals and governments to be aware of accurate infection rates and geographic hot spots in order to plan and execute effective healthcare strategies and initiatives. We are very proud to partner with Steribottle in this fight against COVID-19 in the UK.”

“Testing is the purposeful pursuit of knowledge and understanding. It’s not only a window providing visibility into the disease but provides a quicker path to informed decisions and treatment” said Luke Fisher, CEO of Steribottle. “The Spectrum saliva-based testing solution provides a validated system and proven process that safely mitigates unnecessary exposure.”