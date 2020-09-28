Leinco Technologies has developed a proprietary, fully validated assay: the COVID-19 ImmunoRank Neutralization MICRO-ELISA test. Developed in collaboration with ADMA Biologics, this standard 96-well ELISA based assay can evaluate convalescent plasma, antibody therapies and determine the effectiveness of vaccines for COVID-19, according to the company.

This assay is intended for use as an aid in identifying individuals with an adaptive immune response to SARS-CoV-2, indicating recent or prior infection, and detection of circulating SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies of all Ig classes. SARS-CoV-2 receptor binding domain (RBD) specific antibodies can block angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) binding. RBD-specific neutralizing antibodies have been identified in the plasma of convalescent COVID-19 survivors. Therefore, identifying high titer convalescent plasma is an important tool for the development of therapy. Monitoring serum for circulating SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies during vaccine development to determine continued protective immunity would be another important application of the ImmunoRank assay.

“The ImmunoRank neutralization assay will be an effective tool for monitoring vaccine responses and for selection of high titer convalescent plasma units for treatment of COVID-19,” said Pat Leinert Sr., President and CEO of Leinco Technologies,Inc. He further added, “Leinco Technologies (St. Louis, Missouri) and our development partner ADMA Biologics (Boca Raton, Florida ) have teamed up to develop this assay. We feel it will provide researchers with an important tool to develop new therapies and vaccines to fight the war against the invisible enemy SARS-CoV-2.”

ImmunoRank can test up to 90 samples per test kit with 99.8% specificity. Leinco is set to produce over a thousand ImmunoRank kits per month, sold to CLIA (Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments) certified laboratories and hospitals, as well as sold to academic institutes and researchers to further study COVID-19.