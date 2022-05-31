MGC Diagnostics has partnered with Bedfont Scientific Ltd to distribute the FeNObreath test monitor to hospitals and remote locations.

MCG is branding Bedfont Scientific’s NObreath FeNO test monitor as the FeNObreath and will leverage its cardiopulmonary products and diagnostic device experience by providing Fractional Exhaled Nitric Oxide (FeNO) testing to measure airway inflammation for the management and aid in diagnosis of conditions such as asthma.

The FeNObreath works by measuring FeNO through breath analysis, making the process quick, simple, and noninvasive for both the Healthcare Professional and the patient. Interpreting FeNO levels aids in identifying patients who do/do not require ongoing treatment1 while also differentiating between allergic (eosinophilic) and non-allergic asthma,2 and if used daily, FeNO measurements can help to predict and prevent exacerbations and attacks.3

“We are proud that our partnership with Bedfont Scientific gives our customers access to proven and validated FeNO technology. Bedfont gives us the opportunity to bring a great product to our markets and to provide a simple and affordable solution to those looking for a FeNO monitor,” said Ralph Cook, vice president of Global Marketing and Product Management, MGC Diagnostics.

“We’re excited to be working with MGC Diagnostics,” said Jason Smith, Managing Director at Bedfont Scientific Ltd. “We are very impressed with their strong foothold in the respiratory market, their preceding reputation for product quality and customer support, and their commitment and enthusiasm to improving respiratory care. MGC Diagnostics is the perfect distribution partner to help us realize our goal of making FeNO monitoring more accessible globally.”



