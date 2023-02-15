Somnoware Healthcare Systems is partnering with Cerebra Medical to integrate Cerebra’s autoscoring technology, MY Autoscoring, into the Somnoware platform.

This partnership will enable automated sleep study scoring directly within the Somnoware platform. MY Autoscoring enhances the accuracy, consistency, and efficiency of human scorers, scoring an entire polysomnogram (PSG) in less than five minutes. The results of the automated scoring are then reviewed and edited by a sleep specialist who will use the information to diagnose and treat the patient if a sleep disorder is detected.

“Somnoware and Cerebra are a natural fit,” said Subath Kamalasan, Somnoware CEO. “Somnoware’s platform automates diagnostic testing workflows and patient therapy interventions. With MY Autoscoring, clinicians will now be able to automate sleep study scoring within the Somnoware platform. The combined time-savings for clinicians using the integrated platforms is enormous and will reduce costs, decrease testing backlogs, and free up time for patient care.”

Today MY Autoscoring exists as a feature in the Cerebra Sleep System and is named after inventor and Cerebra Scientific Founder, Magdy Younes, MD, PhD, FRCPC, who spent more than a decade developing the technology. In two published studies across a broad range of sleep types, MY Autoscoring performed as well as expert manual scoring in a side-by-side comparison for all PSG variables.1,2

Somnoware’s partnership with Cerebra seamlessly integrates the two platforms. Somnoware orchestrates data flow between disparate medical devices, unifies datasets within a single platform, and delivers high-impact analytics. The solution enables screening, faster diagnosis, proactive intervention, and automated patient engagement, resulting in improved treatment outcomes for patients with respiratory diseases, including sleep disorders and COPD.

“Somnoware is the leading integration innovator in sleep medicine,” said Patrick Crampton, Cerebra President & COO. “With the addition of MY Autoscoring, the sleep medicine community has a platform that not only integrates their testing devices and EHR, but also sleep study autoscoring. We look forward to broadening the scope of integration with Cerebra.”

MY Autoscoring includes Odds Ratio Product (ORP), a Cerebra patented algorithm that goes beyond conventional scoring by micro analyzing the EEG signal, determining a patient’s sleep depth in each sleep stage. This information is used to better understand a patient’s sleep quality and aid in the diagnosis of sleep disorders such as sleep apnea.

ORP identifies:

Full wakefulness vs. drowsiness within stage Wake, helping identify the mechanism of excessive wake time.

Level of sleep depth in stage N2 that can identify the reasons for sleep symptoms when the visually derived hypnogram is normal using conventional metrics.

Very deep sleep even when delta waves do not meet criteria for stage N3.

“We are excited to announce our new strategic partnership with Cerebra Medical. This partnership is a game-changer for the sleep industry as it will allow Somnoware to offer cutting-edge technology that provides automated sleep study scoring to our clients,” said Kamalasan. “With this new partnership, we will be able to help our customers increase sleep study scoring efficiency. We are looking forward to the positive impact this partnership will have on the sleep medicine community and the patients they serve.”

References

1. Malhotra A, Younes M, Kuna ST, Benca R, Kushida CA, Walsh J, Hanlon, A, Staley B, Pack AI, Pien GW. Performance of an automated polysomnography scoring system versus computer-assisted manual scoring. Sleep. 2013;36(4): 573-582.

2. Younes M, Thompson W, Leslie C, Egan T, Giannouli E. Utility of technologist editing of polysomnography scoring performed by a validated automatic system. Ann Am Thorac. 2015;12(8),1206-1218.