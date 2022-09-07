As of Saturday, a total of 11 pneumonia cases had been identified as part of the outbreak associated with a health clinic in the city of San Miguel de Tucumán, including four deaths in patients with underlying health conditions, the organization said.

All cases experienced symptoms of bilateral pneumonia, fever, muscle aches, abdominal pain, and shortness of breath between August 18 and 25 and are epidemiologically linked to the health facility, according to a World Health Organization statement released Monday. Of the 11 cases, eight are health workers of the facility; three are patients of the health facility. Three of the four deaths were among health workers. Four cases were still hospitalized as of Saturday. Read more here.