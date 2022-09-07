A cluster of pneumonia cases in Argentina was caused by legionella, the bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease.
As of Saturday, a total of 11 pneumonia cases had been identified as part of the outbreak associated with a health clinic in the city of San Miguel de Tucumán, including four deaths in patients with underlying health conditions, the organization said.
All cases experienced symptoms of bilateral pneumonia, fever, muscle aches, abdominal pain, and shortness of breath between August 18 and 25 and are epidemiologically linked to the health facility, according to a World Health Organization statement released Monday. Of the 11 cases, eight are health workers of the facility; three are patients of the health facility. Three of the four deaths were among health workers. Four cases were still hospitalized as of Saturday. Read more here.
Early antibiotic discontinuation in pneumonia patients with normal oxygen saturation
In patients hospitalized with an infection suggestive of pneumonia, the early discontinuation of antibiotic treatment may be safe among those with normal oxygen saturation levels, according to results of a multicenter retrospective study published in Clinical Infectious Diseases.
Researchers conducted a study among adult patients at 4 hospitals in Massachusetts who were receiving antibiotic treatment for an infection suggestive of pneumonia between May 2017 and February 2021. Included patients had a median daily oxygen saturation of at least 95% on room air and did not require supplemental oxygen within the first 2 days following antibiotic treatment initiation. Propensity-score matching was used to compare outcomes between patients who received either 1 to 2 days (group 1) or 5 to 8 days (group 2) of antibiotic treatment. The researchers calculated subdistribution hazard ratios (SHRs) via Fine and Gray regression to compare the rate of in-hospital mortality and differences in the time to discharge between the 2 patients groups. Secondary outcomes were estimated via logistic regression and included the risk of 30-hospital readmission, 30-day mortality, and testing positive for Clostridioides difficile infection within 90 days. Read more here.