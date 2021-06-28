The Biden Administration will ship 2 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to Peru in the first international aid package of vaccinations sent by the United States. The US will also send 2.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine to Pakistan. The first doses to Peru were shipped on June 28.

The doses are expected to arrive in Peru this week and are being shared directly from the US on a bilateral basis.The US on Monday will also ship 2.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine to Pakistan through COVAX, the World Health Organization-run global vaccination program, the official said.



Biden has vowed to allocate 80 million doses of the US’ vaccine supply to other countries by the end of June, with 75% flowing through COVAX and the remainder prioritizing countries dealing with surges as well as Western Hemisphere neighbors and other regional priorities.

