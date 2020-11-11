Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the United States hit an all-time high on Tuesday, crossing 60,000 for the first time ever — more than the previous peak of about 59,000 in April.

The COVID Tracking Project, a volunteer organization that compiles data on coronavirus cases, said the number as of Tuesday was 61,694. That’s 2,024 more people than were hospitalized on April 15, the previous record.The United States currently averages about 1,661 new hospitalizations per day, the organization’s data shows.



The numbers are troublesome because rises in hospitalizations are usually followed by rises in the US death toll. Last week saw five days in a row with more than 1,000 COVID-19 deaths — the first time that’s happened since August. More than 1,300 deaths were reported Tuesday.

