President Joe Biden, 79, tested positive for coronavirus and is experiencing “mild symptoms,” according to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

President Biden is fully vaccinated, twice boosted, and experiencing mild symptoms following a positive COVID-19 test. Read a letter from Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Physician to the President: pic.twitter.com/Vq9iuAfBdO — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 21, 2022

According to CNN, this is the first time Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, and he last tested negative on Tuesday, per Jean-Pierre.

Vice President Kamala Harris and first lady Jill Biden have tested negative on Thursday, CNN reported.