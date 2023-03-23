Natural COVID-19 immunity provides substantial protection against reinfection with COVID, according to research published in The Lancet, which found the risk of reinfection was 84% lower for those who had recovered from COVID-19 compared to those who had not been infected.

A recent study published in The Lancet provides new evidence on the duration and strength of natural COVID-19 immunity. The study, which is the most comprehensive to date, analyzed data from over 40,000 individuals in Qatar who had recovered from COVID-19 between February 28, 2020, and July 18, 2021.

The level of protection varied depending on the COVID-19 variant that had initially caused the infection. Participants who had been infected with the Alpha variant had a lower risk of reinfection than those who had been infected with the Delta variant.

However, the study also found that natural immunity wanes over time. The risk of reinfection increased over time, with the highest risk occurring six to eight months after the initial infection. The authors note that this finding suggests that booster vaccinations may be necessary to maintain protection against COVID-19.

The study also looked at the effectiveness of vaccination in individuals who had previously been infected with COVID-19. The authors found that individuals who had been previously infected and then received the vaccine had a lower risk of reinfection compared to those who had not received the vaccine. The combination of natural immunity and vaccination provided the highest level of protection against reinfection.

The authors note that these findings have important implications for public health policy. They suggest that vaccination should be prioritized for individuals who have not been previously infected with COVID-19, as these individuals have a higher risk of severe disease and death. However, the authors also suggest that individuals who have been previously infected should still receive the vaccine, as it can provide additional protection against reinfection.

Overall, this study provides important new evidence on the duration and strength of natural immunity to COVID-19. The findings suggest that natural immunity provides substantial protection against reinfection, but that this protection wanes over time. The authors suggest that booster vaccinations may be necessary to maintain protection against COVID-19 in individuals who have previously been infected.

Natural COVID-19 Immunity