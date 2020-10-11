According to an article in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, patients with interstitial lung disease who were infected with the novel coronavirus had a fourfold greater risk of death compared to COVID-19 patients without comorbid ILD.

Fifteen (33%) of the forty-six COVID positive ILD patients died compared to twelve (13%) of the ninety-two controls without ILD, representing an increased odds ratio (OR) of death in ILD patients of 3.2.



In this case-control study, patients with ILD who contracted COVID-19 had a greater than four-fold increased adjusted odds of death, were more likely to be hospitalized and require ICU level of care, and were less likely to be discharged, particularly to home, compared to a matched cohort of COVID-19 patients without ILD.

Read the article at www.atsjournals.org