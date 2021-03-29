The Biden Administration is developing plans for the creation and adoption of “vaccine passports,” or credentials to prove an individual has been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to multiple media reports. The documents could be required for activities like air travel or access to sporting events or concerts.

At least 17 groups are already working on their own versions, including a tech company coalition called the Vaccination Credential Initiative (VCI), the World Health Organization, and the International Air Transport Association. New York state already started using a digital pass developed by IBM. It can show vaccination status or COVID-19 test results, and venues like Madison Square Garden already announced that they’ll use it as part of admission.

