Loss of smell is often one of the first symptoms noticed by people infected with the coronavirus, and often one of the only symptoms to surface, a new study finds.

Now, a new study of about 2,500 COVID-19 patients found that a faulty nose affects mostly those with mild cases — nearly 86% — while only slightly affecting people with moderate illnesses (4.5%) and severe-to-critical cases (6.9%).

Although 95% of people included in the study redeemed their sense of smell by six months post infection, some experienced the symptom for longer.