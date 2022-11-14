Early oseltamivir administration reduces the length of hospitalization in pediatric flu cases, a new study in JAMA Pediatrics found.

The American Academy of Pediatrics and Infectious Diseases Society of America both strongly recommend the use of oseltamivir for children hospitalized with influenza as it has been shown to hasten symptom reduction by a median time of 29 hours.

Researchers conducted a multicenter, retrospective cohort study among children hospitalized with influenza at 36 tertiary care pediatric hospitals between October 2007 and March 2020. The researchers aimed to evaluate the effects of early treatment with oseltamivir, defined as receipt of oseltamivir on hospital days 0 or 1. The primary outcome was length of hospitalization; secondary outcomes included readmission within 7 days, intensive care unit (ICU) transfer at day hospital 2 of later, and a composite outcome of in-hospital mortality or need for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO). Read more here.