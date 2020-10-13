Many schools in Massachusetts are issuing mandatory flu vaccine policies in anticipation of flu season, Politico reports.

More than a million Massachusetts students need a flu shot by New Year’s Eve if they hope to attend classes come January — making the state a national proving ground for battling a feared winter “twindemic” of flu and coronavirus.

Protesters have swarmed downtown Boston and the state Capitol in the seven weeks since Republican Gov. Charlie Baker issued the first-of-its-kind requirement for students from preschool through college.As the Massachusetts mandate plays out, other states have weighed similar requirements while colleges throughout the country pile on their own orders to prevent flu patients from clogging doctors offices and emergency rooms alongside people infected with coronavirus this winter.