A pregnant woman in Israel is recovering at home after being infected with both the flu and COVID-19, according to health officials.

Some reports suggested this marked the first such dual case in the world, but reports of patients with both flu and COVID-19 surfaced in the US as early as spring 2020.

Israel has seen a spike in flu cases in recent weeks, with close to 2,000 people hospitalized amid fears of a “twindemic” of the two diseases. The term refers to fears large numbers of flu cases and COVID-19 cases could overwhelm hospitals, not that many individuals will be infected with both viruses at once.

Last winter those fears were not realized when COVID-19 restrictions largely stamped out flu cases. However, this year has proven different.