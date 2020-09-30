According to data from the NAVIATOR trial, Getinge’s Neurally Adjusted Ventilatory Assist (NAVA) significantly increased the number of ventilator-free days and shortened the time of mechanical ventilation for adult patients with acute respiratory failure (ARF).

NAVA, which uses the patient’s own respiratory drive to control ventilator assistance, is based on monitoring of the neural output generated by the respiratory centers in the brain. By using the same electrical signal that activates the human diaphragm, the ventilator is continuously fully synchronized and proportional with the patient’s own respiratory efforts.

“This large multi-center independent trial supports that NAVA has significant positive clinical effects for adult patients in intensive care units (ICU). The study showed that through the use of NAVA, the days on mechanical ventilation could be decreased from 12 to 8 days, a reduction of more than 4 days or close to 35% which is quite a remarkable improvement with many positive consequences. Fewer days in the ICU also translates to a significantly improved health economy, enabling hospitals to free up precious ICU beds and resources” says Jens Viebke, President Acute Care Therapies at Getinge.

“The new NAVA multi-center trial results further support the use of this technology for adults, which has been utilized with neonatal patients in the US for many years,” says Eric Honroth, President, North America. Honroth further states, “US institutions benefit significantly from fewer days and more available beds in the ICU to treat more critically ill patients during these unprecedented times in health care.”

The NAVIATOR randomized, controlled trial (RCT), which was conducted in 14 centers located in Spain and one in China, included 306 patients with acute respiratory failure (ARF) from several etiologies, such as pneumonia, sepsis, COPD and post-surgical patients. Earlier this year, an increase in ventilator free-days was also reported in two single center randomized, controlled trials completed in China and UK.

One of the principal investigators Dr. Jesus Villar, at the Research Unit, Hospital Universitario Dr. Negrin, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain, concludes: “This is the first RCT that on a multicenter scale examined the effectiveness of NAVA in reducing the dependency on mechanical ventilation of patients with ARF with an expected duration of mechanical ventilation more than 72 hours. The results confirmed that NAVA is a ventilation mode for routine use in a heterogeneous population of patients with ARF, and can make the transition to spontaneous breathing in conjunction with gradual removal of sedative agents much quicker and easier.”

Getinge is highlighting the groundbreaking technology of NAVA in a new video, which showcases Sabina Checketts, who was born 12 weeks too early with 50/50 chance at survival. Checketts is now a neonatal doctor, using new therapies and sophisticated technology to improve outcomes for premature babies.