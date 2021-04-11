A recent survey of clinicians from several cystic fibrosis centers found that cystic fibrosis care via telehealth improved efficiency and is well accepted by providers.

“Telehealth was well accepted, and our findings highlight the utility of telehealth for enhancing interdisciplinary cystic fibrosis health care delivery,” Ryan C. Perkins, MD, physician of adolescent medicine at Boston Children’s Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and colleagues wrote in the Annals of the American Thoracic Society. “Future studies are needed to understand its impact on clinical and patient-reported outcomes.”

Researchers distributed cross-sectional web-based surveys to physicians, nurse practitioners, physician’s assistants, registered nurses and dietitians, social workers, mental health providers, pharmacists, and respiratory and physician therapists at seven U.S. cystic fibrosis programs.

The survey included questions concerning the construct of current telehealth visits, perceptions surrounding experiences with telehealth and preferences for future telehealth care. The survey was conducted from May to June 2020 and a follow-up survey was distributed from August to September 2020.