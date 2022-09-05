Results of a 2-pronged study that developed and validated this frailty index were published in The Journal of Heart and Lung Transplantation.

There is a need for predictors of survival for patients with CF listed for LT, study authors noted. Thus, a frailty index specific to CF that counts health deficits such as laboratory values, comorbidities, disabilities, and symptoms can be advantageous. Researchers therefore sought to construct a CF-specific deficit accumulation/frailty index for adverse waitlist and post-LT outcome risk stratification.

The investigators conducted a retrospective study involving 2 cohorts: a development cohort of patients on the waitlist at the Toronto LT Program (which includes Toronto General Hospital and St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto, Canada) from 2005 to 2015; and a validation cohort of patients on the waitlist at Swiss LT centers (Zurich University Hospital, Lausanne University Hospital, and Geneva University Hospitals) from 2008 to 2017. Read more here.