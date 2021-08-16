A literature review looks at the prevalence of depression and anxiety in people with cystic fibrosis (CF).

The study “Global Burden of Anxiety and Depression among Cystic Fibrosis Patient: Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis” was published in the International Journal of Chronic Diseases.

In people with CF, a genetic defect in the CFTR gene causes the buildup of thick mucus in the lungs, pancreas and other organs, impeding their functions. Chronically ill patients, such as those with lung complications caused by CF, are generally at increased risk for anxiety and depression.

Evidence suggests that adults with CF, as well as parents of children with CF, have an increased risk to experience depression compared to the general population. Depression and anxiety are known contributors to poorer quality of life, and linked with increased healthcare costs.

Now, a team led by researchers at the Wolaita Sodo University, in Ethiopia, conducted a systematic review to gather and summarize evidence from studies regarding rates of the conditions among CF patients worldwide.