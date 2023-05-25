A study evaluating IMVARIA Inc’s lead non-invasive digital biomarker Fibresolve shows the tool’s supplemental ability to predict mortality in patients with interstitial lung disease (ILD).

The results were presented on May 24 as an oral presentation at the American Thoracic Society 2023 International Conference in Washington, DC.

Standard diagnosis of ILD is done with CT scan, along with lung function testing, which is evaluated by measuring lung volumes. However, risky, invasive, and costly procedures, such as lung biopsy, can be required for specific diagnosis and prognostication. Therefore, a low-cost, widely accessible software tool to help clinicians diagnose, risk assess, and subsequently treat patients could potentially be the difference between improved prognosis or significant disability, according to a release from IMVARIA, a health tech company developing artificial intelligence (AI)-driven digital biomarker solutions.

IMVARIA’s Fibresolve is being developed to serve as adjunct in assessment of ILD, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, potentially avoiding expensive, invasive surgical testing. Fibresolve uses AI to analyze CT imaging for specific, novel patterns. The software has Breakthrough Devices Designation from the US Food and Drug Administration and is currently for investigational use only.

In the study presented at ATS 2023, researchers from IMVARIA and its collaborators assessed Fibresolve in 228 patients with IPF and other ILD, adjusting for gender, age, and physiology score. In all models tested, Fibresolve significantly predicted the risk of death in ILD patients.

“Some patients with ILD may remain clinically stable for two years following diagnosis, while others will rapidly decline within six months. With a tool like Fibresolve that can independently and robustly predict outcomes, like mortality, physicians may better guide patients, including referral to clinical trials or more aggressive treatments, like lung transplants,” says Joshua Reicher, MD, co-founder and CEO of IMVARIA, in a release.