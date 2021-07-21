A new phase 2 clinical trial of multiple therapies to treat patients with severe asthma is currently underway.

The phase 2, multicenter Precision Interventions for Severe and/or Exacerbation-Prone Asthma Network (PrecISE) study will involve 650 adult and 150 adolescent volunteers aged 12 years and older with poorly controlled asthma or frequent asthma exacerbations at 30 sites in the U.S., Canada and the U.K., according to a press release issued by the Cleveland Clinic.

The trial is sponsored by the NHLBI and is enrolling patients at Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital, according to the release.

The aim is to provide personalized therapies based on an individual patient’s unique genetics, familial history, lifestyle behavior and environmental factors to allow customized treatments and adjustments based on how each patient responds.