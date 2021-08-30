Snoring is associated with a greater asthma burden in children who live in urban areas, study results published in The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice show.

“Very little is known about the impact of snoring and sleep-disordered breathing in children and asthma morbidity,” Wanda Phipatanakul, MD, MS, researcher in the division of allergy and immunology at Boston Children’s Hospital, told Healio.

What is known is that asthma and sleep-disordered breathing are bidirectionally associated conditions that are common during childhood and disproportionately affect minorities, according to study background.

Phipatanakul and colleagues sought to assess the association between snoring frequency and asthma morbidity among 339 children (mean age, 7.9 years; 53.4% male; 36.3% Hispanic; 35.1% Black) included in the School Inner-City Asthma Study — a longitudinal prospective cohort study of children with persistent asthma who attended U.S. Northeast schools during 2008 and 2013. Most (72.2%) lived in a household with an annual income below $45,000, 49.3% had overweight or obesity, and 65.5% had atopy.

Researchers collected baseline assessments of asthma symptoms, snoring and allergy status, and caregivers conducted quarterly surveys for 1 year on symptoms of asthma, snoring and health outcomes.