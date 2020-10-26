Pediatric asthma is linked with a higher chance of developing irritable bowel syndrome in the teen years.

Teens having IBS at 16 were almost twice as likely to have had asthma at age 12, and close to half of them had experienced food hypersensitivity at that age.

“This knowledge could open up for developing new treatment methods for adolescent IBS, targeting processes of low grade inflammation seen in these allergy-related diseases,” says lead author Dr. Jessica Sjölund.

The researchers conducted their study at the University of Gothenburg and the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. They presented it at the United European Gastroenterology’s UEG Week Virtual 2020 conference in October 2020.