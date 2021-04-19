A hospital in Israel says COVID-19 related mask wearing helped reduce severe asthma cases requiring hospitalization by 65%, according to The Times of Israel. Israel ended its nationwide requirement to wear masks outdoors on April 18.

Sheba Medical Center in Jerusalem reported its severe asthma cases requiring hospitalization dropped by 65% in the last 12 months.



By wearing masks, people are also less likely to suffer from seasonal allergies, as face coverings prevent pollen from flowers, trees, and grass coming into contact with the nose and mouth.

