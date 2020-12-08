New research suggests that more time spent at home during coronavirus lockdowns may be providing a reprieve from severe asthma symptoms in children.

Boston Children’s Hospital’s emergency department (ED) observed a steep decline in asthma-related emergency visits last spring. That coincided with a surge of coronavirus cases amid a lockdown ordered by Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker on March 24.

“Our most significant finding was the drastic, sudden drop in ED visits shortly after schools closed and the stay-at-home order went into effect,” said study author Dr. Tregony Simoneau, assistant professor of pediatrics at Boston Children’s Hospital. “How this drop was sustained over several months is quite notable.”