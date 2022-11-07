According to federal and city records obtained by the NBC10 Investigators, 27-year-old Lorna McMurrey went into cardiac arrest at Trulieve’s cultivation facility in Holyoke on Jan. 4. She died at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield days later.

Lorna’s mother, Laura Bruneau, told the NBC10 Investigators she believes her daughter’s death is related to her job at Trulieve. Her stepfather, David, said Lorna had been coughing constantly in the weeks leading up to her death. We spoke with her family. No lawsuit has been filed at this point.​​

OSHA launched an investigation in the wake of McMurrey’s death. In their report, federal investigators found she died from occupational asthma due to exposure to ground cannabis. The report also says an inspection at the facility on Jan. 11 revealed that employees in “Flower Production,” where Lorna worked according to her family, were exposed to “occupational quantities of whole and ground cannabis,” and were not provided effective information and training on the hazards involved in the cannabis production and grinding process. Read more here.