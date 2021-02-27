Asthma does not increase the risk of death from the novel coronavirus, according to new research from the George Institute for Global Health, in New South Wales, Australia,

After analyzing data from 57 studies that included a total of over 587,000 people, scientists discovered that rates of asthma among people with COVID-19 were similar to rates in the general population, at just over seven in 100 people and just over eight in 100, respectively.

Compared to the general population, people with asthma were actually 14% less likely to get COVID-19 and much less likely to be hospitalized with the disease.

The study was published online recently in the Journal of Asthma.

It’s unclear why COVID-19 risks aren’t higher in people with asthma, but one possible explanation is that asthma treatments may limit the coronavirus’ ability to attach to the lungs, said study co-author Christine Jenkins, head of the institute’s respiratory program.