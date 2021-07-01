Researchers in Sweden have discovered a childhood asthma diagnosis was linked to worse long-term socioeconomic status as adults, including lower educational attainment and more manual labor jobs.

Childhood-onset asthma was associated with compulsory school as the highest educational level at age 28, after adjustment for factors including BMI, sex and smoking at age 19 as well as socioeconomic factors during childhood (OR = 4,84; 95% CI, 2.01-11.65), according to the results. This association was the female among men and woman at age 28.



Participants with childhood-onset asthma more commonly worked in manual labor jobs (OR = 0.93; 95% CI, 0.56-1.55) than administrative or managerial positions, whereas those with adolescent-onset asthma more commonly worked in higher education administrative and managerial jobs (OR = 0.48; 95% CI, 0.19-1.22) and not manual labor jobs.

