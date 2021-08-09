Biologic asthma treatment improves symptoms of coexisting chronic rhinosinusitis in some patients, according to a new study.

Although patients with asthma commonly have coexisting chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) with nasal polyps (CRSwNP) or without nasal polyps (CRSsNP), research on the effect of biologics has focused on CRSwNP, according to Devyani Lal, MD, of the Department of Otolaryngology, Division of Rhinology, Mayo Clinic, Phoenix, Arizona, and colleagues.

The researchers evaluated how the use of omalizumab, mepolizumab, benralizumab, reslizumab, and dupilumab affected a group of 181 patients with asthma and CRSwNP and 66 patients with asthma and CRSsNP in a retrospective review of electronic health records at the Mayo Clinic. Over a period of at least 12 months, most patients in the study received omalizumab (51%), mepolizumab (46.6%), benralizumab (10.5%) or a combination of omalizumab and mepolizumab (6.9%).

Of the 247 patients studied, 206 (84.1%) underwent endoscopic sinus surgery (ESS) and 189 of those patients had the surgery performed prior to receiving biologic therapy.