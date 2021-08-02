A new study found that reduced-dose CT imaging was able to detect more than 90% of lung nodules in young adults.

CT imaging remains the modality of choice for diagnosing and monitoring lung metastasis. Some evidence suggests lower-dose CT images are effective with adult populations, but little evidence is available on younger patients.

To assess whether reduced-dose CT was efficacious in younger populations, the researchers recruited 78 patients aged 4 to 21 years undergoing chest CT at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center between November 2018 and August 2020. The participants underwent weight-dependent reduced-dose (100-120 kV) CT imaging in addition to the clinically indicated CT studies.

The study authors concluded that a reduced-dose CT examination identified more than 90% of lung nodules in pediatric and young adult patients, making it a feasible method for detecting and monitoring pulmonary metastatic disease with the benefit that it reduces radiation exposure by 83%.