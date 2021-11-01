New data confirm combination nivolumab and ipilimumab as the best treatment for unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM).

The data come from the CheckMate 743 study (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT02899299), which showed superior 3-year overall survival (OS) with nivo-ipi over standard chemotherapy and no new safety signals associated with nivo-ipi.

Advanced MPM has an extremely poor prognosis. Standard-of-care pemetrexed plus cisplatin chemotherapy produced a response rate of 41% and a median OS of 12.1 months in a phase 3 trial, but most patients experience no enduring benefit from treatment.