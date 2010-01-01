Influenza: Bird Flu Ravages Bird Populations Around the World
The bird flu H5N1 has continued to kill wild birds and poultry this summer.
Marijuana and hallucinogen use in the past year reported by young adults 19 to 30 years old increased significantly in 2021. Nicotine vaping increased as well.
High-dose inhaled nitric oxide led to more rapid weaning from supplemental oxygen and reduced length of hospital stay in pregnant women hospitalized with severe COVID-19 pneumonia, according to a study published in Obstetrics & Gynecology.
Researchers from Aston University and Imperial College London have found a potential way to tackle one of the underlying causes of asthma.
The FDA has expanded the approval for Merck's Vaxneuvance for prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae to include children 6 weeks through 17 years of age.
Breas Medical USA is happy to announce the release and immediate availability of the Xpac by Breas...
Many scientists have come to embrace a 95 percent reduction in nicotine levels.
A novel treatment for opioid-induced respiratory depression that administers electrical pulses to the back of the neck helped anesthetized patients undergoing neurosurgery regain respiratory control following high dosage opioid use.
As reports of bird flu outbreaks are cropping up across the globe, we are one step closer to seeing a universal flu vaccine.