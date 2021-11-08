Sentec will host a free, CRCE-approved webinar: Transcutaneous Monitoring for COVID & Beyond: Cases from the ICU, Step Down Unit, and Floors, on Thursday, November 11, at 1:00 pm ET.

In this presentation Dr. Fariborz Rezai, MICU director at Saint Barnabas Medical Center, will teach participants how to: 

  • Identify the physiological importance of monitoring CO2
  • List and describe options for monitoring CO2 continuously, ie transcutaneous CO2 monitoring
  • Describe common case examples/scenarios where continuous CO2 information could be used to better manage escalation and de-escalation of care in multiple hospital settings

Stay tuned after the presentation for a live Q&A.

Webinar registrations are limited: save your seat by registering today.

This course is accredited by:

  • American Association of Respiratory Care for 1 CRCE #186182000
  • California Board of Registered Nursing for 1 contact hour, provider number: 17621 