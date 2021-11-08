Sentec will host a free, CRCE-approved webinar: Transcutaneous Monitoring for COVID & Beyond: Cases from the ICU, Step Down Unit, and Floors, on Thursday, November 11, at 1:00 pm ET.

In this presentation Dr. Fariborz Rezai, MICU director at Saint Barnabas Medical Center, will teach participants how to:

Identify the physiological importance of monitoring CO 2

List and describe options for monitoring CO 2 continuously, ie transcutaneous CO 2 monitoring

continuously, ie transcutaneous CO monitoring Describe common case examples/scenarios where continuous CO 2 information could be used to better manage escalation and de-escalation of care in multiple hospital settings

Stay tuned after the presentation for a live Q&A.

Webinar registrations are limited: save your seat by registering today.

This course is accredited by: