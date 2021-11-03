The American Lung Association in Kansas and Greater Kansas City will host a lunch and learn webinar, sponsored by Vitalograph, on Wednesday, November 17 at 1:00 pm ET.

The free virtual event, which takes place one day before the Great American Smokeout (an annual nationwide campaign to quit smoking), will educate healthcare providers, respiratory therapists, asthma educators and nurses on ways to guide patients as they begin a new, smokefree phase of their lives.

American Lung Association’s chief medical officer Albert Rizzo, MD, FACP, FCCP, will provide the education necessary to help people quit smoking and advance the Lung Association’s mission of improving lung health and preventing lung disease.

According to the ALA, participants will have an opportunity to earn one Continuing Respiratory Care Education (CRCE) credit from the American Association for Respiratory Care.

Registration is available here.