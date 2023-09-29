As many as 25 million Americans currently have asthma. From 2001 to 2021, asthma prevalence in the United States jumped by nearly 5 million cases, according to the CDC. With no cure available, proper diagnosis and disease management is essential to patient outcomes and quality of life.

In this on-demand webinar hosted by RT Magazine, pulmonary physician and asthma expert David A. Kaminsky, MD will discuss effective and successful diagnosis and treatment of asthma, including:

Understanding the key role of spirometry in asthma diagnosis and learn what complementary diagnostic tests can be used to help reach a diagnosis and assess a condition Examining how fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNO) can improve asthma diagnosis and treatment Exploring the relatively new technique of oscillometry and how it may supplement spirometry in asthma diagnosis Discussing how spirometry, FeNO, and oscillometry together may enhance the care of patients with asthma.

The 60-min presentation was followed by a 30-min question and answer session with audience-submitted questions.

Register below to watch On Demand.