As many as 25 million Americans currently have asthma. From 2001 to 2021, asthma prevalence in the United States jumped by nearly 5 million cases, according to the CDC. With no cure available, proper diagnosis and disease management is essential to patient outcomes and quality of life.
In this on-demand webinar hosted by RT Magazine, pulmonary physician and asthma expert David A. Kaminsky, MD will discuss effective and successful diagnosis and treatment of asthma, including:
- Understanding the key role of spirometry in asthma diagnosis and learn what complementary diagnostic tests can be used to help reach a diagnosis and assess a condition
- Examining how fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNO) can improve asthma diagnosis and treatment
- Exploring the relatively new technique of oscillometry and how it may supplement spirometry in asthma diagnosis
- Discussing how spirometry, FeNO, and oscillometry together may enhance the care of patients with asthma.
The 60-min presentation was followed by a 30-min question and answer session with audience-submitted questions.
