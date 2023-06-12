Affecting as many as 500,000 Americans, bronchiectasis (BE) is an under-diagnosed chronic lung disease that causes permanent airway damage and retained secretions. Often misdiagnosed as asthma or COPD, BE requires a range of therapeutic interventions, including airway clearance therapy. In this live webinar hosted by RT Magazine, a panel of respiratory and pulmonary experts will discuss effective and successful strategies for treating bronchiectasis, including:

The clinical impact of bronchiectasis;

Treatment options, including pharmacological therapy and airway clearance therapy; and

A look at established hospital bronchiectasis programs for successful tips on creating a new program.

The discussion will be followed by a 15-min question and answer session with audience-submitted questions.

*This webinar has applied for 1.0 CRCE from the American Association for Respiratory Care. (approval pending)