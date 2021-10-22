Respiratory care specialists will provide an overview of best practices for managing ventilation and respiratory support for patients in the intensive care unit. Topics covered will include types of respiratory failure, the use and importance of arterial blood gas and transcutaneous monitoring, and a discussion of how protocols have changed due to COVID-19. Following the presentations, the program will conclude with a 20-min Q&A session using audience-submitted questions.

PANELISTS:

Brenda K. Batts, MPH-RRT-NPS-RRT

• Assistant Professor and Director of Clinical Education, Cardio-Respiratory Sciences, Tennessee State University

David A. Kaufman, MD

• Attending Physician, NYU-Langone Medical Center (New York, NY)

• Assistant Professor of Medicine, NYU School of Medicine (New York, NY)

This live webinar has been submitted for 1.0 CRCE from the American Association for Respiratory Care.